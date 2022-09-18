Sustainable tidal energy, EV charging & hydrogen power

GenCellEnergy , the Israeli provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power fuel cell solutions, has announced the launch of GenCell EVOX, a new off-grid EV charging solution that leverages alkaline fuel cells, hydrogen and ammonia to power technologies.

Commenting on the new launch, Rami Reshef , CEO GenCell, said: "This launch is excellent news for site owners, EV charging service providers and environmentalists alike. The EVOX can be deployed quickly anywhere, it's scalable, and it will go a long way towards eliminating range anxiety for EV drivers. EVOX brings triple the value to our customers – not only off-grid power for EV charging stations, but also backup power in case of outages as well as power to sell-to-grid in the event of peak load demands."

Siemens has commissioned one of Germany’s largest green hydrogen generation plants, it has been announced.

Siemens said that the hydrogen generation plant has an electrical capacity of 8.75 megawatts. Located in Wunsiedel, Upper Franconia, it is one of Germany's largest green hydrogen generation plants. It has been planned digitally and commissioned by Siemens, demonstrating the key role hydrogen can play in the country’s energy future.