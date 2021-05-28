Total rebrands TotalEnergies to capitalise on renewables

Total has rebranded TotalEnergies as it focuses more on renewables and clean energy.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, said energy is reinventing itself, and its ambition is to be "a world-class player in the energy transition".

Total recently bought a 20% stake in Hysetco, a French company dedicated to the development of hydrogen mobility in cities. Hysetco owns the largest fleet of hydrogen taxis in the world and launched in 2015, operating in the Île-de-France region under the Hype brand, as well as hydrogen stations.

The Hype project aims to demonstrate for the first time on a large scale the viability of zero-emission hydrogen vehicles for urban mobility. Total joins Hysetco’s historical shareholders STEP (Société du Taxi Electrique Parisien), Air Liquide, Toyota and Kouros.

In April, Total signed an agreement with wpd to acquire a 23% interest in Yunlin Holding GmbH, the owner of Yunlin offshore wind farm located off the coast of Taiwan, around 200kms southwest of Taipei.

Leading oil companies are under intense scrutiny to meet net zero targets. A Netherlands court recently ruled that Shell must cut its emissions by 45% by 2030 (click here).