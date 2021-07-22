AVEVA Awarded for Innovating with Microsoft Technology 

AVEVA, a leading company in the industrial software space was announced as this year’s ‘2021 Microsoft Energy Partner of the Year’ and was a ‘runner-up’ for the ‘2021 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award’. The company was recognised for these awards, among many global players in the industry, for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer-centric solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Why Did AVEVA Win the Award?

The Energy Partner of the Year Award is awarded to a Microsoft partner organisation that sports unique services and innovative developments based on Microsoft’s technologies and energy companies - including oil, gas, power, utilities, mining and renewable energy applications and acting as thought leaders in the industry.

‘We are delighted to win Microsoft’s prestigious Energy Partner of the Year award and be named a finalist for Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year. These awards recognise our industry-specific expertise in enabling energy and manufacturing companies to meet their sustainability goals and achieve business resiliency through advanced digital technologies during these globally transformative times’, says Kerry Grimes, Head of Global Partners at AVEVA.

‘AVEVA empowers customers with real-time energy operational data management, integrated with AI and analytics to help manage their energy consumption and emissions. Our purpose, values and strategy create long term value and we are aspiring to a world, where economic growth supports environmental sustainability’.

The company’s collaboration with Microsoft allows even further scope for technological development in the energy sector, by leveraging industrial data, AI and human insight in cohesion with cloud services. With the Microsoft foundation, AVEVA has formed an adaptable solution that can be used with other software stacks, which provides fast transition and payback.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, said, ‘I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards’.

‘These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer’.