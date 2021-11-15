CORE Innovation Hub accepts energy award nominations

The world is experiencing a new generation of technological development across the mining and energy sectors. With a significant amount of change, in aid of urgent climate action, Australia is home to some of the biggest players in the mining industry that are also adopting renewable energy assets. Without the knowledge of the industries’ innovation capabilities, the stringent climate targets would not seem possible.

Queue the Core Innovation Hub, a group that recognises the emerging trends in the market and awards Australia-based small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) that have scaled their businesses with consideration for the overall climate requirements.

The Core Innovation Hub’s latest Hot 30 awards

The Hot 30 awards will be announced to companies in mining, resources, renewable energy, oil and gas, space and defences industries. With 15 days—votes closing on the 30th of November—the organisation will present the following awards in 2022:

Innovator of the Year

Sustainability & Innovation

Female Founded & Led

Emerging Industry

Indigenous Innovation

This year’s judging panel includes:

‘The Hot 30 and Innovation Awards panel will consider the problem the innovation is solving, growth and growth potential, product-market fit, the scale of impact and its ability to be applied globally, and the combined experience in the business’ team’, said Hakendorf.

‘Many businesses out there are driving change in their sector, but rarely put their hand up to tell the world what they’re doing or how they’re having an impact both in Australia and overseas. Whether it’s in renewables, creating efficiencies in energy supply, harnessing space or satellite technology for the resources or mining and exploration sector, and channelling Industry 4.0, it’s time businesses came forward to tell their stories’.

Who has a chance of recognition at the Hot 30 Awards?

These awards are not given to just any business in the country. The scheme focuses on the innovative, emerging companies, which have developed their own unique technology, a product or service to support their clients with optimisation strategies and improving energy efficiency.

To ensure continuity across its selection process, the organisation has specified that nominees are businesses with less than five years in their industry and must be registered in Australia. They will also support the development of global markets and CORE’s innovative culture.

Enrolment in the Hot 30 programme

Those recognised by CORE’s award scheme will be enrolled in its Hot 30 Winners programme, which will support the organisations to further develop and grow their businesses and provide them with tools for continued innovation.

‘It has been a challenging 18 months for many businesses but throughout that time we’ve been able to connect people both in-person and virtually and provide a support network when people have needed it the most’, said McCulloch.

‘We’re now looking for the next 30 hottest businesses to show how they’ve stepped up and made a positive contribution, rising to meet ongoing challenges and carving a niche within their sector’.