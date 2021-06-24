General Motors Partners Shell for Renewable Energy Offerings

General Motors (GM) and Shell corporation recently announced their ambitious targets for their emissions. Both companies are collaborating to provide energy solutions to GM’s customers and partners in its supply chain. This includes fixed-rate home energy plans from 100% renewable energy sources.

The program is available to US automotive companies, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. Owners of electric vehicles from the GM brands will benefit from home energy plans, which incorporate free overnight charging of electric vehicles (EV) - including employees of participating GM suppliers. In an effort to achieve the companies’ emissions-reduction goals, GM with open up a tailored suite of renewable energy offerings to its suppliers.

Net-Zero By 2050

As per the Paris Agreement, GM has committed to science-based targets and is working toward carbon neutrality, which it is set to by 2040. According to Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors, "Addressing climate change requires incredible scale [...] at GM, we're committed to helping bring everybody in on a more sustainable future."

Meanwhile, Shell is also working towards this goal, which it plans to hit before the year 2050. The company will cut its own emissions completely in this time and plans to cut carbon from all of its energy products as well. "Shell is working across many sectors to help address greenhouse gas emissions and to serve as a partner for change," says Glenn Wright, President at Shell Energy North America. "We see opportunities amidst the challenges of the energy transition, and we are excited to work with GM to provide options for consumers and businesses focused on their emissions impact."

Both companies are working on expanding their residential energy and EV offerings across the US. GM already has EV products in the making, including the Chevrolet Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle (EUV), the GMC Hummer EV, and the Cadillac LYRIQ, set to be released within the next two years.