ION’s Saas platform helps energy firms reach carbon neutral

Carbon neutral supported by Carbon Zero

This solution empowers businesses by offering real-time monitoring of risk exposures, prices, and profit and loss (P&L). It enables organisations to implement effective hedging strategies using advanced risk analytics, including stress testing, portfolio limits, and Value-at-Risk (VaR) calculations. By providing superior control over trading portfolios, Carbon Zero surpasses existing market offerings. It offers pre-packaged data, swift time to market, and optimal flexibility, allowing firms to optimise their carbon inventories, manage carbon emission goals, and profitably trade these certificates alongside other financial instruments.



“Carbon Zero brings together the advanced monitoring, analytics, and risk management capabilities needed to navigate the vagaries of a complex and nascent carbon market,” says Sunil Biswas, Chief Product Officer, ION Commodities.



“As participants reckon with high volatility, complex risk, and fast-changing regulation, we are proud to help our customers leverage carbon project data in a way that guarantees fast, accurate decision-making, and helps them fulfil their decarbonisation objectives.”



In order to remain adaptable, businesses require a highly flexible solution that integrates diverse methodologies for calculating emissions, pricing carbon, and matching supply with demand. Carbon Zero fosters transparency across critical workflows, starting from creation and registration and extending to transfers and surrenders. The solution comes preloaded with an extensive database of over 8,000 carbon projects from major registries and schemes, facilitating rapid deployment and easing the onboarding process.



As ION launches Carbon Zero, it enters the market with a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution to address the pressing challenges faced by organisations in the evolving carbon market.



Through real-time monitoring, advanced risk analytics, and seamless integration with existing financial instruments, Carbon Zero offers businesses the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of carbon credits and environmental certificates effectively. With this solution, organisations can make significant strides towards achieving their sustainability goals and contributing to the global mission of mitigating climate change.



