Sustainability
News roundup: renewable energy & hydrogen power
October 09, 2022
This week on Energy Digital, we heard about hydrogen integrated projects & a renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa
Renewable energy company RWE AG acquires Con Edison CEB
RWE AG, the global renewable energy company, has announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with Con Edison to acquire all shares in Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc (Con Edison CEB).
Anglo American & EDF Renewables partner for Envusa Energy
Anglo American and EDF Renewables have announced an agreement between the two companies to form a new, jointly owned company, Envusa Energy, to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa.
FFI & TES to develop green hydrogen integrated project
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) have announced an agreement to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen integrated project to help Europe mitigate its current energy and climate crisis.