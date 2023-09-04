The energy landscape sees an incredible shift from historic ways of working and is now able to leverage digitisation to accelerate a transition to decarbonise power.

Facing the noise, data and analytics are both key to understanding this transformation, which is where energy retailers are urged to focus their attention and, in return, become more profitable through smarter—digital—operations.

Some of the key topics to be considered in this conversations are as follows:

How energy sellers can harness technology to refine their electric demand predictions, tailor pricing per individual client, and guarantee much faster, more precise financial reporting

How to construct a holistic customer experience and determine how can energy providers can enhance customer service using AI-driven chatbots, automated calling, and enable specific recommendations for each client case

How businesses can promote sustainable innovation through technology, which presents new opportunities to customers, including electrification of vehicles, residential heat pumps and other renewable energy systems, or round-the-clock green energy for corporate consumption

Discussing these very topics are three of the industry’s experts with a focus on energy retailers and their approaches to an evolving network of ideas and technologies that could provide new and exciting opportunities.

On the 28th September 2023, virtual attendees will hear from three guest speakers in the webinar ‘Energy Retailing for a Changing World’, and provide food for thought with technology and sustainability at the forefront. Of the conversation.



Who will we learn this from exactly? These three speakers will share their thoughts to educate energy providers on their perspectives of the transition.

Martin Aylward

Aylward recently assumed the role of Head of Tech at EDF Wholesale Market Services (WMS). In this capacity, he is tasked with evolving the WMS tech infrastructure to not only solidify its top-tier market position but also to facilitate the UK's journey towards a net-zero future.

In his earlier role at EDF Retail, Martin unified the data teams spanning IT, Marketing, and Operations, culminating in the creation of a Data Centre of Excellence. Leading this team, they pioneered one of the initial global deployments of Snowpark, a component of Snowflake's innovative Data Science developer platform. Furthermore, they successfully transitioned the marketing database and campaign management system in-house and launched several data science products that added significant value.

Titiaan Palazzi

Palazzi holds the position of Industry Principal at Snowflake, where he is the worldwide leader for Power & Utilities. He became a part of Snowflake in January 2023 following the purchase of Myst AI, a firm he co-established and directed all business operations as its COO.

Kristof Schum

Dr. Schum serves as the Principal Segment Leader for Energy at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With over 15 years of expertise in the energy and tech sectors, he spearheads the partner strategy and execution in the EMEA region. Dr. Schum's rich background includes five years in management consulting within the energy domain, complemented by an MBA from Wharton. Joining Amazon thereafter, he first took the helm of the global machine learning partner strategy based in Seattle, USA. Concurrently, he lectured at Amazon's Machine Learning University and was a speaker at events like AWS Re:Invent, Re:MARS, and Nvidia GTC. Currently, Dr. Schum champions the Energy and Utilities partner strategy for EMEA, with an emphasis on Power and Utilities scenarios.

