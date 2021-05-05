Getting Onboard with TwinThread’s Predictive Operations

The level of technical skills within your business should not hinder your potential for maximizing data analytics.

The speed at which you can start using Predictive Operations is a high priority for TwinThread, and getting started is a vital part of the service provided.

“TwinThread’s Predictive Operations Platform is making a big difference to our process engineers, giving them real-time feedback on the stability of our production.” - Domenic Verte, Manufacturing Application Manager, Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Providing the support needed for successful onboarding

Upon implementation, TwinThread provides all the resources and support mechanisms required to get customers up and running as quickly and effectively as possible.

This includes access to a personal consultant from its Onboarding Consultant team, the TwinThread Help Center - which is an “asked and answered” service and is continuously monitored during business hours - as well as TwinThread’s technical support.

Onboarding Accelerator Program

Along with its support mechanisms, the company also provides an Onboarding Accelerator Program.

This initial program allows TwinThread to identify key stakeholders and data sources, and helps to prepare an overview of the manufacturing process, which is modeled and managed by the Predictive Operations Platform.

Identifying stakeholders provides insight into the details of each stage of manufacturing.

The Platform can connect with existing data sources, including any IoT devices.

The ‘Equipment & Process Overview’ identifies the manufacturing equipment that will be modeled using Digital Twins, as well as a hierarchy of production assets.

“We chose TwinThread and we couldn’t be happier. The scalability of the platform… has allowed us to focus on the specifics of our solution without having to build the infrastructure to execute it.” - Brian Courtney, VP, LifeWhere Business, Resideo Corporation

To make sure that companies get the most out of its onboarding process, TwinThread provides various webinar sessions to maximize speed to value.