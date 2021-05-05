Article
Technology & AI

Getting Onboard with TwinThread’s Predictive Operations

By Tom Swallow
May 05, 2021
undefined mins
TwinThread explains the support mechanisms in place for maximizing its Predictive Operations Platform within hours of implementing the technology

The level of technical skills within your business should not hinder your potential for maximizing data analytics. 

The speed at which you can start using Predictive Operations is a high priority for TwinThread, and getting started is a vital part of the service provided.

“TwinThread’s Predictive Operations Platform is making a big difference to our process engineers, giving them real-time feedback on the stability of our production.” - Domenic Verte, Manufacturing Application Manager, Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Providing the support needed for successful onboarding

Upon implementation, TwinThread provides all the resources and support mechanisms required to get customers up and running as quickly and effectively as possible.

This includes access to a personal consultant from its Onboarding Consultant team, the TwinThread Help Center - which is an “asked and answered” service and is continuously monitored during business hours - as well as TwinThread’s technical support.

Onboarding Accelerator Program

Along with its support mechanisms, the company also provides an Onboarding Accelerator Program

This initial program allows TwinThread to identify key stakeholders and data sources, and helps to prepare an overview of the manufacturing process, which is modeled and managed by the Predictive Operations Platform.

  • Identifying stakeholders provides insight into the details of each stage of manufacturing.
  • The Platform can connect with existing data sources, including any IoT devices.
  • The ‘Equipment & Process Overview’ identifies the manufacturing equipment that will be modeled using Digital Twins, as well as a hierarchy of production assets.

“We chose TwinThread and we couldn’t be happier. The scalability of the platform… has allowed us to focus on the specifics of our solution without having to build the infrastructure to execute it.” - Brian Courtney, VP, LifeWhere Business, Resideo Corporation

To make sure that companies get the most out of its onboarding process, TwinThread provides various webinar sessions to maximize speed to value.

TwinThreadPredictiveOperationsdataanalyticsSponsoredContent
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy