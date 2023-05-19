npower Business Solutions delivers flexible trading solution

The launch of Flex Portfolio Solutions by npower Business Solutions (nBS) is aimed at providing businesses with flexible energy trading solutions to optimise efficiency and reduce energy costs. This suite of solutions is supported by nBS' Optimisation Desk, which consists of a specialised team of experts offering real-time guidance on movements in the wholesale energy market.



Flex Portfolio Solutions offers three different options for businesses to trade energy on the wholesale market. These options are designed to cater to various levels of expertise and risk appetite. Additionally, nBS provides three levels of support from hedging experts, further tailoring the assistance based on individual business needs.



“Over the past 18 months, the energy market has been particularly challenging to navigate. In addition, when it comes to implementing an effective energy strategy, there is no one-size-fits all solution for businesses,” says Gemma Eagle-Bruce, Optimisations Desk Manager at npower Business Solutions.



“Different organisations have a variety of complex energy needs that require full flexibility and bespoke support, and many simply do not have the time or expertise to effectively trade on the wholesale energy market to achieve the best outcome for their business.”



“That is why we developed Flex Portfolio Solutions. It provides three levels of hedging options for businesses, from fully outsourcing their energy trading strategy to one of our expert portfolio managers, to maintaining control themselves and using our experts on a consultative basis.”

A new solution to energy trading and optimisation

By leveraging the market intelligence provided by nBS' Optimisation Desk, businesses can effectively manage their energy position, gain a better understanding of associated risks, and identify potential opportunities in the market. This enables businesses to make informed decisions and optimise their energy trading strategies to maximise efficiency and minimise costs.



“Businesses can also choose from three levels of support, regardless of the trading option selected. These support levels all receive access to Risk Navigator, which is our online portal for energy market intelligence, position tracking and bespoke analysis, and range from receiving daily market updates to a more light-touch level of reporting,” says Eagle-Bruce.



“At nBS, we firmly believe that our role is to demystify energy for our customers. By offering a range of flexible solutions that can adapt to a business’ needs, we are helping them to stay in control of their hedging strategy, save time, and maximise their energy spend.”

