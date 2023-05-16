The energy sector is a critical infrastructure that is essential to our daily lives. It provides us with the power we need to heat our homes, cook our food, and run our businesses. However, the energy sector is also a major target for cyber attacks.

In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cyber attacks on the energy sector. These attacks have caused significant disruptions to energy supplies and have had a major impact on the economy.

Here are the top 5 cyber threats to the energy sector:

Supply chain attacks

Supply chain attacks are a major threat to the energy sector. These attacks occur when threat actors gain access to an organisation's network through a third-party vendor or supplier. Once they have access, they can steal sensitive data, disrupt operations, or even cause physical damage.

The Colonial Pipeline attack is a prime example of a supply chain attack. In this attack, threat actors gained access to Colonial Pipeline's network through a third-party software vendor. Once they had access, they were able to encrypt the company's data and demand a ransom payment. The attack caused a major disruption to the fuel supply in the United States.

Incomplete integration of systems

The energy sector is a complex and diverse industry, with a wide range of systems and technologies in use. This can make it difficult to integrate these systems and ensure that they are all secure. As a result, there are often gaps in security that can be exploited by threat actors.

For example, many energy organisations use a combination of legacy and modern systems. Legacy systems are often outdated and vulnerable to attack. Modern systems, on the other hand, may not be properly integrated with legacy systems, which can create security gaps.

Ransomware and incident response

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack that encrypts data and demands a ransom payment in exchange for decryption. The energy sector is a particularly attractive target for ransomware attacks because of the critical nature of the data that it holds.

In the event of a ransomware attack, it is important to have a well-defined incident response plan in place. This plan should include steps to identify the affected systems, contain the attack, and recover from the damage.

Identity and access management (IAM) inefficiencies

IAM is a critical security function that helps to control who has access to sensitive data and systems. However, IAM can be complex and difficult to implement effectively. As a result, there are often gaps in IAM that can be exploited by threat actors.

To improve IAM security, energy organisations should implement strong access controls and regularly review user access privileges. They should also implement multi-factor authentication to make it more difficult for threat actors to gain unauthorised access.

Mobile device phishing

Mobile devices are increasingly being used by employees in the energy sector to access sensitive data and systems. This makes them a valuable target for threat actors who use phishing attacks to trick employees into revealing sensitive information or installing malware.

To protect against mobile device phishing attacks, energy organisations should educate employees about the risks and teach them how to spot phishing emails and text messages. They should also implement security measures, such as mobile device management (MDM), to control how mobile devices are used.

By taking steps to address these cyber threats, energy organisations can help to protect themselves from the serious consequences of a cyberattack.

