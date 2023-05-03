Top 10: Green Energy Data Centres

Sustainability in data centres is crucial for mitigating environmental impact in the digital era. Renewable energy has become a key focus point for operators, but more work is to be done to ensure that data centres can provide their services in ways that mitigate impact on the climate.

These data centres are leading the way in data centre efficiency and adopting renewable energy solutions to use electricity more responsibly.

10. Kao Data

Kao Data has achieved an impressive feat by powering its entire data centre operations with 100% renewable energy. As a pioneer in green energy, Kao was the first data centre operator in Europe to transition its backup generators to 100% renewable HVO biofuel.

This commitment to sustainability is balanced with high performance, as Kao has achieved a PUE of 1.2 and an "Excellent" BREEAM classification for its architecture. Simply put, Kao sets the standard for environmentally responsible data centre operations.

9. VIRTUS

VIRTUS is a data centre provider that has made impressive strides in sustainable energy usage, achieving 100% renewable electricity usage across all its sites and aiming for net zero by 2030. The London-based company has also attained a noteworthy feat of being in the top 10% of UK commercial buildings in energy efficiency.

This accomplishment can be attributed to VIRTUS' sourcing of energy from zero-carbon electricity supplier Bryt Energy for all ten of its data centres. As a result, VIRTUS is able to annually save 45,000,000 tonnes of CO2, making a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

