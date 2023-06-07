Top 10: UK Energy Providers

10. ContourGlobal

UK revenue 2022: £0.558bn (US$0.697bn)

ContourGlobal is a leading multinational power generation company committed to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions across the globe. With a strong presence in over 20 countries, ContourGlobal specialises in developing, owning, and operating thermal and renewable power plants.

The company leverages its expertise in project development, engineering, and operations to deliver innovative energy solutions tailored to meet the needs of diverse markets. Through its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, ContourGlobal aims to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future. With a focus on operational excellence and cutting-edge technologies, ContourGlobal continues to be at the forefront of the global energy transition.

9. Drax Group

UK revenue 2022: £0.585bn (US$0.731bn)

Drax is a major player in the energy industry, operating a diverse range of sustainable power generation assets. With sites in England and Scotland, the company's portfolio includes biomass, hydro-electric, and pumped hydro storage facilities.

Drax holds the distinction of being the largest provider of renewable electricity in the United Kingdom. In addition to its power generation operations, the company runs a global bioenergy supply business. With manufacturing facilities spanning across 13 sites in the United States and Canada, Drax produces compressed wood pellets for its own use and for customers in Europe and Asia.

