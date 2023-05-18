Top 10: US Battery Energy Storage Facilities

As the demand for renewable energy remains crucial, battery energy storage systems have emerged to stabilise power grids and enhance the integration of renewable sources.

Check out the top 10 facilities across the US that are providing services to develop the grid network and create a channel for clean energy to flow.

10. Wilmot Energy Center, Arizona

The Wilmot Energy Center is a 30-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system located in southeast Tucson, Arizona. The project was developed by NextEra Energy Resources and is owned and operated by Tucson Electric Power (TEP). The Wilmot Energy Center is the largest battery storage project in TEP's service territory and one of the largest in the United States.

The Wilmot Energy Center uses lithium-ion batteries to store energy from the nearby Wilmot Solar Energy Center. The solar array has a capacity of 100 MW and generates enough electricity to power approximately 26,000 homes. The battery storage system can store up to 30 MW.

9. Blythe II Solar Energy Center, California

The Blythe II Solar Energy Center is a 115 MW photovoltaic solar power plant located in Blythe, Riverside County, California. The project was developed by NRG Energy and is owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources. The Blythe II Solar Energy Center is located adjacent to the 485 MW Blythe Mesa Solar Power Project and together form a larger 600 MW complex.

The Blythe II Solar Energy Center uses First Solar thin-film photovoltaic modules to convert sunlight into electricity. The electricity is then transmitted to the grid via a 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line. The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 50,000 homes.

8. FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center, Florida

The FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center is a 409 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Parrish, Florida. The project was developed by Florida Power & Light (FPL) and is owned and operated by NextEra Energy Resources. The FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center is the largest solar-powered battery storage facility in the world.

The FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center is co-located with the 74.5-MW Manatee Solar Energy Center. The battery storage system can store up to 900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy, which is enough to power approximately 329,000 homes for more than two hours.

7. Bolster Substation Battery System, Arizona

The Bolster Substation Battery System is a 25 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) located in Peoria, Arizona. The project was developed by Salt River Project (SRP) and is owned and operated by SRP. The Bolster Substation Battery System is the largest stand-alone battery storage system in Arizona.

The Bolster Substation Battery System is made up of 100 Tesla Megapack batteries. The batteries can store up to 25 MW of energy for up to four hours. The battery storage system is connected to SRP's energy grid and can be used to provide a variety of grid services.

6. RES Top Gun Energy Storage, California

The RES Top Gun Energy Storage project is a 30-MW)/120 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system located in San Diego, California. The project was developed by RES Group and is owned and operated by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). The project was completed in September 2021 and cost US$60m to build.

The RES Top Gun Energy Storage project is a significant investment in the future of clean energy in California. The project will help to make solar and wind energy more reliable and affordable and will help to reduce SDG&E's reliance on fossil fuels.

5. Gambit Energy Storage, Texas

Gambit Energy Storage is a 100 MW battery energy storage system located in Angleton, Texas. The project was developed by Plus Power and is owned and operated by Tesla. The Gambit Energy Storage system is one of the largest battery storage projects in Texas and was completed in June 2021.

The Gambit Energy Storage system is made up of 1,000 Tesla Megapack batteries. The batteries can store up to 175 MWh of energy for up to four hours. The battery storage system is connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid

4. Saticoy, California

The Saticoy battery storage system is a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system located in Saticoy, California. The project was developed by Strata Clean Energy and is owned and operated by Arevon. The Saticoy battery storage system is one of the largest battery storage projects in California and was completed in June 2021.

The battery storage system comprises 142 Tesla Megapack batteries, which can store up to 400 MWh for a four-hour period. The Saticoy facility helps significantly reduce the impact of energy on the environment through solar and wind installations.

3. Bat Cave, Texas

This, of course, is not referring to the lair of the masked vigilante. Made up of 1,000 Tesla Megapack battery units, the Bat Cave is one of Texas’ largest facilities for energy storage located in Mason County. Costing US$100m to build, the project created around 200 jobs during the construction phase and now generates tax revenues approximately US$5m per year.

The facility also helps to reduce emissions, improve energy storage costs and make the grid more reliable for the community.

2. North Fork, Texas

Cousin to the Bat Cave, the North Fork is another 100 MW project that was sold to Broad Reach Power in 2020. The facility has been in operation since 2021 and required a similar investment.

The North Fork battery storage system is a significant investment in the future of clean energy in Texas. The project will help to make solar and wind energy more reliable and affordable and will help to reduce ERCOT's reliance on fossil fuels.

1. Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, Phase II, California

Situated in Moss Landing, California, the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility stands as a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery energy storage system, boasting a capacity of 100 MW and 400 MWh. Developed by Vistra Energy and currently under their ownership and operation, this remarkable project was successfully finalised in July 2021.

The site chosen for the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility was formerly occupied by the Moss Landing Power Plant, which ceased operation and was decommissioned in 2013. Comprising a total of 4,500 LG Energy Solution TR1300 battery racks, this storage system demonstrates its exceptional capability by storing a staggering 400 MWh of energy for four hours.