What does Equinor’s new contract mean for DeepOcean?

The billion-dollar subsea services market is one that is growing exponentially, requiring a significant amount of expertise in engineering, operations management and inspection. With the need for specialised equipment and knowledge, comes the demand for partnerships within the industry. Equinor—one of the world’s largest offshore operators—has announced a contractual agreement with subsea installation specialist, DeepOcean.

Providing energy equipment and services

The three-year contract will see DeepOcean provide the firm with available contingency equipment and services for handling high voltage cables for applications, such as offshore renewable energy and oil and gas. DeepOcean will provide cable handling equipment and the personnel high voltage subsea cable installation processes, including cutting, retrieval, on deck cable handling and repair, and laying the cables. The development of Equinor’s offshore electrification has become a prominent focus for the energy supplier.

‘The renewables segment and associated electrification of offshore installations is a key focus area for Equinor and many other energy companies’, says Rolf Ivar Sordal, Commercial Director for Subsea Services at DeepOcean. ‘DeepOcean has a clear ambition and strategy to support our clients in their quest for greener energy’.

‘We are pleased that Equinor trusts DeepOcean with this award, requiring an agile, flexible and quality-minded organisation. [...] We look forward to starting a ’new chapter’ in our relationship with Equinor and we will do our utmost to ensure this relationship is a success’, Sordal says.

Targetting Northern European offshore energy

The company will primarily focus on Northern Europe and the necessary equipment for the project will be stored at Killingoy, Norway. However, while this is DeepOcean’s first port of call, there will be potential for further, global, operations in the future, which could result in an extension of its contract.

DeepOcean is the leading provider of subsea services. With access to specialist equipment and expertise, it carries out various processes within the offshore energy sector, such and maintenance and repair, subsea construction, and engineering and project management.

