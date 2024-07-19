Amex GBT and Shell Aviation’s Avelia Fuels SAF Growth

“Extending our SAF partnership with Shell Aviation means our customers can keep working towards their sustainability objectives while we lead the transformational change needed to decarbonise aviation.”

A significant step toward aviation’s sustainable future

By integrating blockchain technology, Avelia ensures transparency and drives demand for SAF which, in turn, sets a precedent for how industries can collaborate to achieve net zero.

This is not the first big stride with SAF, however. Notable recent achievements in SAP adoption and use include Honeywell’s pioneering hydrocracking technology is revolutionising SAF production. As a result of this technology, SAF can be produced from biomass, making the fuel 90% less carbon intensive than fossil-based jet fuel.

In 2023, Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York, Flight100, proves SAF is a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel. Virgin said SAF is the only mid-term viable solution for decarbonising long haul aviation, stating: “If you make it, we will fly it”.

With aviation since its inception being an industry powering — and powered by — progress, Shell Aviation says it will enable more individuals, communities and businesses to enjoy the benefits of aviation in a responsible way thanks to its clear, long-term approach to sustainability and tackling emissions.

In line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — the UN agency governing civil aviation worldwide — agreeing to a goal to achieve net zero CO₂ emissions from international aviation by 2050, Shell Aviation aims to become a net zero emissions energy business by the same deadline.

Its portfolio of products, including Avelia, play a large part in this, not only allowing for the industry to meet its decarbonisation ambitions but for individuals, businesses and governments to follow suit, too.

