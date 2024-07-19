Article
Sustainability

Amex GBT and Shell Aviation’s Avelia Fuels SAF Growth

By Maya Derrick
July 19, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Shell Aviation and Amex GBT's Avelia programme helps with the adoption of SAF
The extension of Amex GBT & Shell Aviation’s Avelia programme, which uses blockchain to scale SAF, is supporting aviation’s 2050 net zero emissions goal

It’s been widely reported how much change is needed to ensure the aviation industry can meet its net zero target by 2050, but with it being one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change, drastic action needs to be taken.

One of the posterboys for aviation’s sustainable future is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is an alternative fuel specifically for aircraft made from renewable resources that reduces emissions from air transportation thanks to its lower carbon emission qualities compared to traditional jet fuel.

Youtube Placeholder

Aligning with the King of the UK, King Charles’, recent speech — which indicated that a bill will be introduced to support SAF production — American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and Shell Aviation have extended an agreement to support growth of the Avelia programme.

Martin Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs for Amex GBT, said: “The King’s recognition of sustainable aviation fuel’s (SAF) importance to decarbonisation, energy independence and economic growth underscores the urgency for government to scale it at speed.”

Martin Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs for American Express Global Business Travel

What is the Avelia programme?

Avelia is a groundbreaking blockchain-powered booking programme for SAF that has become a cornerstone in the transition to sustainable aviation. The solution provides users with the fully-traceable environmental attributes of SAF which, in turn, help decarbonise individuals or companies’ air travel.

Powered by Shell Aviation in partnership with Amex GBT, Avelia connects airlines and businesses globally, to share the environmental benefits of SAF and helps generate the scale of demand necessary to help the sector transition to net zero.

Youtube Placeholder

But how does it work? By spreading the cost and benefits of SAF across the aviation value chain, Avelia allows airlines to start accessing more affordable SAF and increases access to SAF for businesses looking to reduce emissions.

More than 30 corporations and airlines have signed on to Avelia — including giants like Google, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, Rolls-Royce and Aon — which has enabled Avelia to inject more than 10 million gallons of SAF across nine global airports, with London Heathrow among them.

Youtube Placeholder

The initiative exemplifies the synergy between technology and sustainability, bridging the cost gap between SAF and conventional fuel all while expanding access to its environmental benefits.

Raman Ojha, President of Shell Aviation, said: “SAF is the only scalable in-sector solution for decarbonising aviation. At Shell Aviation, we are pleased to continue our relationship with Amex GBT through Avelia, helping to connect corporate travel demand with SAF supply.

Raman Ojha, President of Shell Aviation

“It is a great example of cross-value chain collaboration leading to the innovative platforms we need to progress the sustainable future of aviation.”

Avelia’s SAF achievements

Despite only being launched as a pilot in 2022, Avelia is now an established industry solution for reducing CO2 emissions from the aviation industry. 

To date, it has:

  • Injected more than 10 million gallons of SAF into the existing fuel network
  • Abated more than over 90,000tCO2e, the equivalent of around 160,000 passengers flying from London to New York
  • Been part of more than 600 Declarations of Environmental Attributes (DEAs) associated with SAF supplied then retired on behalf of customers
  • Expanded to help businesses across the likes of technology, finance, cargo and travel, among others

Paul Abbott, Amex GBT CEO, added: “Avelia’s growth is proof that corporate travel can play a pivotal role in scaling the sustainable technologies needed to address air travel emissions.

Paul Abbott, CEO of Amex GBT

“Extending our SAF partnership with Shell Aviation means our customers can keep working towards their sustainability objectives while we lead the transformational change needed to decarbonise aviation.”

A significant step toward aviation’s sustainable future

By integrating blockchain technology, Avelia ensures transparency and drives demand for SAF which, in turn, sets a precedent for how industries can collaborate to achieve net zero.

This is not the first big stride with SAF, however. Notable recent achievements in SAP adoption and use include Honeywell’s pioneering hydrocracking technology is revolutionising SAF production. As a result of this technology, SAF can be produced from biomass, making the fuel 90% less carbon intensive than fossil-based jet fuel.

In 2023, Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York, Flight100, proves SAF is a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel. Virgin said SAF is the only mid-term viable solution for decarbonising long haul aviation, stating: “If you make it, we will fly it”.

With aviation since its inception being an industry powering — and powered by — progress, Shell Aviation says it will enable more individuals, communities and businesses to enjoy the benefits of aviation in a responsible way thanks to its clear, long-term approach to sustainability and tackling emissions.

In line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — the UN agency governing civil aviation worldwide — agreeing to a goal to achieve net zero CO₂ emissions from international aviation by 2050, Shell Aviation aims to become a net zero emissions energy business by the same deadline.

Its portfolio of products, including Avelia, play a large part in this, not only allowing for the industry to meet its decarbonisation ambitions but for individuals, businesses and governments to follow suit, too.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

SAFsustainable aviation fuelaviationsustainabilityemissions2050
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Shell, Equinor, Uniper & the Global Energy Storage Problem

As the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge session begins at COP29, we look at the promise, problems and R&D of renewable energy storage globally

United Airlines Chart a Course for Greener Skies with SAF

We review the in-depth conversation of United CSO Lauren Riley and Carbon Direct's Nili Gilbert about the future of flight in the context of climate change

GRIDSERVE: Milestone Hit in UK’s Electric HGV Integration

A landmark report by Hitachi ZeroCarbon and GRIDSERVE marks significant progress in the UK's eHGV transition

Toll Group: AU$67m Heavy Electric Fleet Secures Green Future

Smart Energy

Aggreko: CEOs Adjust Net Zero Strategies Amid Challenges

Sustainability

Schneider Electric Welcomes Olivier Blum as New CEO

Sustainability