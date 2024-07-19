Amex GBT and Shell Aviation’s Avelia Fuels SAF Growth
It’s been widely reported how much change is needed to ensure the aviation industry can meet its net zero target by 2050, but with it being one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change, drastic action needs to be taken.
One of the posterboys for aviation’s sustainable future is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is an alternative fuel specifically for aircraft made from renewable resources that reduces emissions from air transportation thanks to its lower carbon emission qualities compared to traditional jet fuel.
Aligning with the King of the UK, King Charles’, recent speech — which indicated that a bill will be introduced to support SAF production — American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and Shell Aviation have extended an agreement to support growth of the Avelia programme.
Martin Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs for Amex GBT, said: “The King’s recognition of sustainable aviation fuel’s (SAF) importance to decarbonisation, energy independence and economic growth underscores the urgency for government to scale it at speed.”
What is the Avelia programme?
Avelia is a groundbreaking blockchain-powered booking programme for SAF that has become a cornerstone in the transition to sustainable aviation. The solution provides users with the fully-traceable environmental attributes of SAF which, in turn, help decarbonise individuals or companies’ air travel.
Powered by Shell Aviation in partnership with Amex GBT, Avelia connects airlines and businesses globally, to share the environmental benefits of SAF and helps generate the scale of demand necessary to help the sector transition to net zero.
But how does it work? By spreading the cost and benefits of SAF across the aviation value chain, Avelia allows airlines to start accessing more affordable SAF and increases access to SAF for businesses looking to reduce emissions.
More than 30 corporations and airlines have signed on to Avelia — including giants like Google, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, Rolls-Royce and Aon — which has enabled Avelia to inject more than 10 million gallons of SAF across nine global airports, with London Heathrow among them.
The initiative exemplifies the synergy between technology and sustainability, bridging the cost gap between SAF and conventional fuel all while expanding access to its environmental benefits.
Raman Ojha, President of Shell Aviation, said: “SAF is the only scalable in-sector solution for decarbonising aviation. At Shell Aviation, we are pleased to continue our relationship with Amex GBT through Avelia, helping to connect corporate travel demand with SAF supply.
“It is a great example of cross-value chain collaboration leading to the innovative platforms we need to progress the sustainable future of aviation.”
Avelia’s SAF achievements
Despite only being launched as a pilot in 2022, Avelia is now an established industry solution for reducing CO2 emissions from the aviation industry.
To date, it has:
- Injected more than 10 million gallons of SAF into the existing fuel network
- Abated more than over 90,000tCO2e, the equivalent of around 160,000 passengers flying from London to New York
- Been part of more than 600 Declarations of Environmental Attributes (DEAs) associated with SAF supplied then retired on behalf of customers
- Expanded to help businesses across the likes of technology, finance, cargo and travel, among others
Paul Abbott, Amex GBT CEO, added: “Avelia’s growth is proof that corporate travel can play a pivotal role in scaling the sustainable technologies needed to address air travel emissions.
“Extending our SAF partnership with Shell Aviation means our customers can keep working towards their sustainability objectives while we lead the transformational change needed to decarbonise aviation.”
A significant step toward aviation’s sustainable future
By integrating blockchain technology, Avelia ensures transparency and drives demand for SAF which, in turn, sets a precedent for how industries can collaborate to achieve net zero.
This is not the first big stride with SAF, however. Notable recent achievements in SAP adoption and use include Honeywell’s pioneering hydrocracking technology is revolutionising SAF production. As a result of this technology, SAF can be produced from biomass, making the fuel 90% less carbon intensive than fossil-based jet fuel.
In 2023, Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York, Flight100, proves SAF is a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel. Virgin said SAF is the only mid-term viable solution for decarbonising long haul aviation, stating: “If you make it, we will fly it”.
With aviation since its inception being an industry powering — and powered by — progress, Shell Aviation says it will enable more individuals, communities and businesses to enjoy the benefits of aviation in a responsible way thanks to its clear, long-term approach to sustainability and tackling emissions.
In line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) — the UN agency governing civil aviation worldwide — agreeing to a goal to achieve net zero CO₂ emissions from international aviation by 2050, Shell Aviation aims to become a net zero emissions energy business by the same deadline.
Its portfolio of products, including Avelia, play a large part in this, not only allowing for the industry to meet its decarbonisation ambitions but for individuals, businesses and governments to follow suit, too.
