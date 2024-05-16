ChargePoint Revolutionises Commercial Truck Electrification
As industries traditionally known as large-scale greenhouse gas polluters are navigating the new way to a more environmentally-conscious future, a new solution will help the trucking industry be greener yet.
ChargePoint's unveiling of its Megawatt Charging System (MCS) serves as a pivotal moment in this journey. It will deliver about the same amount of electricity needed to power around 1,000 homes, that a 3MW wind turbine can produce or equivalent to power all the TVs that will be showing the Euros 2024 final — also enough to power London’s Wembley Stadium.
Equally, in as little as 20 minutes, the system will be able to deliver the amount of electricity an average British home uses in a month.
ChargePoint: Electrifying commercial trucking
The immense rate of charge offered by ChargePoint will help enable the electrification of commercial trucking, the brand says.
“Megawatt technology is the first step toward electrifying the commercial trucking industry,” said Hossein Kazemi, CTO for Hardware at ChargePoint. “Megawatt charging solves half of the electrification equation for trucking. The companies developing electric trucks can now leverage this infrastructure to test and enable their vehicles until they meet – or even exceed – the distances covered by internal combustion trucks.”
ChargePoint sees potential in its solutions reducing emissions significantly across the electrified trucking sector. With 19% of UK transport emissions annually — 18.6 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions — attributed to the sector, ChargePoint is firm in the belief that the electrification of these vehicles, with ChargePoint technology behind it, will mark a significant step towards achieving global climate goals.
ChargePoint's Megawatt Charging System (MCS) will integrate with its Power Link 2000 stations for efficient charging. Initially delivering 1.2 megawatts, it supports bi-directional charging and can in future reach 3MW.
ChargePoint says this scalability ensures compatibility with future vehicles and can be applied to other industries such as marine and aviation sectors.
What is ChargePoint?
ChargePoint is an American electric vehicle infrastructure company based in Campbell, California. It operates the largest online network of independently owned EV charging stations, operating in 14 countries. It also makes some of its technology in-house.
The company was founded in 2007 by a group of entrepreneurs who anticipated the EV revolution before its eventual take off and boom. Armed with extensive experience in technology and design from leading global companies, ChargePoint's team has spent the last 17 years building the smart network that keeps the EV industry moving forwards.
Its President and CEO Rick Wilmer’s tenure in leadership roles stretches back more than 30 years, including the position of CEO at Pliant Technology, Leyden Energy, Mojo Networks and Chowbotics.
The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario — whether home and multifamily or workplace, parking, hospitality, retail or even transport fleets.
