ChargePoint Revolutionises Commercial Truck Electrification

Equally, in as little as 20 minutes, the system will be able to deliver the amount of electricity an average British home uses in a month.

ChargePoint: Electrifying commercial trucking

The immense rate of charge offered by ChargePoint will help enable the electrification of commercial trucking, the brand says.

“Megawatt technology is the first step toward electrifying the commercial trucking industry,” said Hossein Kazemi, CTO for Hardware at ChargePoint. “Megawatt charging solves half of the electrification equation for trucking. The companies developing electric trucks can now leverage this infrastructure to test and enable their vehicles until they meet – or even exceed – the distances covered by internal combustion trucks.”

ChargePoint sees potential in its solutions reducing emissions significantly across the electrified trucking sector. With 19% of UK transport emissions annually — 18.6 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions — attributed to the sector, ChargePoint is firm in the belief that the electrification of these vehicles, with ChargePoint technology behind it, will mark a significant step towards achieving global climate goals.