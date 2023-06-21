Top 10: Electric Vehicle Charging Businesses

3. EVgo

EVgo provides a diverse array of EV charging solutions tailored for businesses and commercial users. What sets them apart is their unique approach of covering all costs for their host partners. This means that, while EVgo charges consumers' cars, the companies they collaborate with don't have to bear any financial burden. This mutually beneficial arrangement allows all stakeholders to access cutting-edge, fast-charging solutions without any additional costs.

The company is now one of the critical leaders in this space, offering solutions that cater to the specific requirements of fleet operators. EVgo has developed seamless transitioning options, making it easier than ever for fleet operators to embrace electric vehicles and integrate them into their operations. With EVgo, businesses can confidently make the switch to cleaner, more sustainable transportation alternatives. EVgo is also boosting its performance in this area working with General Motors to integrate with its Ultium platform, and is working to add more than 3,000 chargers to its network.