Collaboration Driving New Zealand's Renewable Energy Future

Under a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which will commence in January 2025, all electricity generated by Genesis’ first solar farm in Lauriston, Canterbury will be purchased by Spark. This agreement will make a considerable contribution towards Spark’s SBTi of a 56% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 from a FY20 baseline.

Genesis’ 63MW site will soon begin construction ahead of being operational by the end of the year.

Around 60% of Spark’s annual electricity requirements will be provided by Genesis’ renewable energy facility, with the remaining 40% offered by Genesis via the grid, as it currently does for all its energy requirements.

Jolie added: “It is important to us that we deliver on our science-based target by supporting the generation of new renewable energy. In doing so I believe we are demonstrating how we can work together to support Aotearoa’s climate goals – with Spark's procurement supporting Genesis’ renewable energy investments, and those investments in turn enabling Spark to meet its emissions reduction targets.”

Currently, telco Spark’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions are 80% electricity based. Jolie continues to add that as the telco expands its operations and invests in data centres and 5G infrastructure to continue to support its offerings, its electricity use is anticipated to increase, thus putting growing pressure on energy efficiency initiatives.

“We have been exploring how we can decouple our growth from emissions growth, and in Genesis we found a partner who was ready and willing to help us achieve this,” she said.

This sentiment is echoed by Genesis’ Chief Executive Malcolm Johns, who says the PPA supports Genesis’ plan to invest more than NZ$1 billion (US$612.6m) in new renewable energy to help drive Aotearoa towards net zero by 2050.