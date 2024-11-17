Is EACOP the World's Most Controversial Fossil Fuel Project?

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline — often shortened to EACOP — has long been one of the world's most controversial fossil fuel projects.



The project has drawn criticism, not only from locals in Tanzania and Uganda, but from climate conscious people around the world.

In October 2024, protestors took to the streets of London to express their discontent with EACOP. Specifically, the protestors congregated outside the offices of London's leading insurance companies, many of which are directly involved in the project.

The premises of Allianz, Hiscox and Chubb were targeted for action, with activists staging mass 'die-ins' unfolds outside the iconic Lloyd's of London headquarters.

Here, they vehemently demand discontinuation of support for the highly controversial EACOP, a lengthy and contested project reliant on insurance for its operational security.