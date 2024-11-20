How a Coal Terminal Will Drive Renewable Energy in the UK
Huge investments are being made to transform 350 acres of derelict coal power plant in Scotland.
The former coal plant is set to be transformed to support offshore wind and solar connection, supporting the UK’s renewable energy supply chain infrastructure.
The new plant is expected to use Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) to provide the ability to capture and release excess energy – better than battery equivalents.
Highview Power (HVP) announced plans to construct the world’s largest LAES facility in Hunterston, the former Ayrshire coal terminal.
Hunterston’s future
This town in Scotland is on the verge to becoming a major facilitator of the UK’s renewable energy transition.
The new LAES facility is set to provide enough energy to power 650,000 homes for nearly 13 hours.
Another benefit is that the construction will create 1,000 jobs, boosting the local and national economy.
Hunterston is predicted to attract £3.5bn (US$4.4bn) in investments, creating more than 5,000 jobs in the future in the renewable energy sector.
XLCC, the high voltage direct current cable (HVDC) manufacturing company, was granted a £9m (US $11.4m) grant by Scottish Enterprise to continue the development of its £1.4bn (nearly US$1.8bn) Hunterston cable manufacturing facility.
XLCC’s first UK undersea energy cable factory is 90% already under option — a term meaning to give a buyer the exclusive right to purchase a property within a set time frame with no obligation to purchase — connecting the nation with solar farms in north Africa.
HVDC cables enable efficient long-distance electricity transmission, ideal for connecting power grids via undersea connectors.
The cables play a significant role in global electricity supply as countries look to boost energy security by identifying more renewable sources.
Peel Ports
Peel Ports in Clydeport operate many terminals, including one to Hunterston.
Peel Ports intend to invest up to £150m (US$190m) in transforming Hunterston into a leading renewable energy hub — focusing on offshore wind.
The company’s plan is to make Hunterston at the heart of the UK’s future of net-zero.
James McSporran, Port Director of Peel Ports Clydeport explains: “The idea that the UK lacks the necessary infrastructure for a just transition is simply a myth.
“Scotland particularly already has the reputation, infrastructure and talent to support renewables projects, meet national environmental aspirations, create long-term green jobs and unlock local and national economic growth opportunities.
The future vision can only be reality if more businesses are willing to invest heavily in it, policymakers need to establish the right investment conditions.
Legislating and regulating at the local level is much easier compared to the global industry, especially when considering environmental issues.
James adds: “In the meantime, we are working hard to bring our aspirations to life. We currently estimate the consenting process for the Hunterston redevelopment will be complete by early 2025, followed by two years of construction.”
Highview Power
HVP is committed to reshaping renewable energy, especially in the LAES sector.
The company focuses on four key targets to enable they stick to its ethos, these being:
- Flexible demand: When the supply of renewable energy outstrips demand excess output is captured, relieving pressure on the grid, cutting wastage and reducing the need for costly and inefficient curtailment programmes
- Long duration storage (LDS): The storage solution uses the power of air to stockpile and reserve renewable energy until it’s needed
- Responsive generation: When demand exceeds supply, 100% clean energy is re-generated, solidifying the shift from fossil fuels to wind and solar
- Strengthened stability: Demand for stability services is set to grow significantly because of the retirement of gas generation, the company provides cost-effective grid stabilisation, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, energy security and cheaper and more stable energy costs.
Unlocking the immense potential of sites like Hunterston is crucial for the UK to meet its net-zero targets and ensure a stable transition, while delivering significant benefits to both local and national economies.
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand
- BCG: CEOs Balance AI Growth, Energy Demands & Climate GoalsTechnology & AI
- Ørsted Q&A: How Does Renewable Energy Impact Biodiversity?Renewable Energy
- Gartner says AI's Hunger for Power Strains Data CentresTechnology & AI
- How CEOs Adjust to Energy Transition Amid Market PressuresSustainability