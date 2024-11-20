How a Coal Terminal Will Drive Renewable Energy in the UK

The new plant is expected to use Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) to provide the ability to capture and release excess energy – better than battery equivalents.

Highview Power (HVP) announced plans to construct the world’s largest LAES facility in Hunterston, the former Ayrshire coal terminal.

Hunterston’s future

This town in Scotland is on the verge to becoming a major facilitator of the UK’s renewable energy transition.

The new LAES facility is set to provide enough energy to power 650,000 homes for nearly 13 hours.

Another benefit is that the construction will create 1,000 jobs, boosting the local and national economy.