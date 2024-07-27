Starbucks: Powering Hundreds of Stores with Renewable Energy

Despite reaching such milestones, Starbucks continues to work toward a greener future by purchasing renewable energy and powering thousands of its stores with wind and solar-generated energy.

A commitment to renewable energy

Starbucks’ dedication is not just in the US — all company-owned stores in Canada, EMEA and Japan are powered by renewable electricity.

As well as this, Starbucks purchases enough renewable electricity globally to power 77% of its company-operated locations. This broad and deep commitment underscores Starbucks’ leadership in corporate sustainability and its relentless pursuit of a resource-positive future.

“We are committed to becoming resource positive — to give more than we take from the planet,” Starbucks said in its Becoming Resource Positive report. “We will store more carbon than we emit, eliminate waste and conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use.”

One of the stand-out ways Starbucks is driving this commitment is through solar projects. In partnership with Nexamp, it is working on six community solar projects in Illinois, US, which will provide meaningful energy savings to more than 1,100 people when they come online in 2025. As well as this, the partnership will allow Starbucks to purchase electricity coverage for 170 Illinois stores. This is in addition to the 340 company-operated Illinois stores already powered by wind energy.

Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ CSO said: “Starbucks is committed to our environmental promise to give more than we take and we have a long history of renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to more communities.