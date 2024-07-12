Who is the UK Government’s New Energy Secretary Ed Miliband?

He later became a Shadow Cabinet Minister when a Conservative government came back into power and served as Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change & Net Zero from 2020. He was then appointed as Secretary of State for Climate Change & Net Zero, his current role, by new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when he formed the new government.

The mass-scale government shake-up that followed Labour’s landslide victory has seen plenty of new appointments in the UK government’s Cabinet, with a host of seasoned politicians previously in opposition government now leading policy front and centre.

What is the significance of the UK having a new energy lead in government?

Despite having the job for less than a week, Ed has made some shake ups to UK energy policy.

He brings a wealth of experience to this critical role, the appointment of which comes at a pivotal time when the UK is intensifying efforts to combat climate change and ensure a secure and sustainable energy future.

He has scrapped a de facto ban on onshore wind farms, brought about by former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015, along with other planning barriers bringing about an effective ban.

As well as this, Ed has appointed Chris Stark to head a new Mission Control division tasked with turbocharging the UK’s journey to clean power by 2030.