Who is the UK Government’s New Energy Secretary Ed Miliband?
Following last week’s General Election in the UK, a new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has been appointed.
Ed Miliband MP, former Labour Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition between 2010 and 2015, has taken over the position from Conservative MP Claire Coutinho following the Conservative government’s loss of a majority in the House of Commons.
Ed Miliband, the UK’s new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Before leading the Labour Party, he served as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change from 2008 to 2010 under Gordon Brown's Labour administration, which laid a strong foundation for his current role. In this position, Ed was instrumental in advancing policies that promoted renewable energy and carbon reduction.
He later became a Shadow Cabinet Minister when a Conservative government came back into power and served as Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change & Net Zero from 2020. He was then appointed as Secretary of State for Climate Change & Net Zero, his current role, by new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when he formed the new government.
The mass-scale government shake-up that followed Labour’s landslide victory has seen plenty of new appointments in the UK government’s Cabinet, with a host of seasoned politicians previously in opposition government now leading policy front and centre.
What is the significance of the UK having a new energy lead in government?
Despite having the job for less than a week, Ed has made some shake ups to UK energy policy.
He brings a wealth of experience to this critical role, the appointment of which comes at a pivotal time when the UK is intensifying efforts to combat climate change and ensure a secure and sustainable energy future.
He has scrapped a de facto ban on onshore wind farms, brought about by former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015, along with other planning barriers bringing about an effective ban.
As well as this, Ed has appointed Chris Stark to head a new Mission Control division tasked with turbocharging the UK’s journey to clean power by 2030.
It is hoped that in this role, the climate and energy expert and former CEO of the Climate Change Committee and his team will break down barriers and accelerate progress on energy projects and work alongside the Electricity System Operator – soon to be the National Energy System Operator – to provide independent advice on the pathway to 2030.
In a message to staff following his appointment as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on 5 July, Ed Miliband outlined his immediate priorities for the department.
- Delivering Labour’s mission to boost energy independence and cutting bills through clean power by 2030
- Taking back control of energy with Great British Energy
- Upgrading Britain’s homes and cutting fuel poverty through the Warm Homes Plan
- Standing up for consumers by reforming the British energy system
- Creating good jobs in Britain’s industrial heartlands, including a just transition for the industries based in the North Sea
- Leading on international climate action, based on achievements across the UK
"In line with the Prime Minister’s approach, this will be a mission-driven department, mobilising citizens, businesses, trade unions, civil society and local government in a national effort, where everyone has a role,” Ed said.
And this is just the beginning for Ed and the Labour government in the UK, which is anticipated to drive significant progress in the UK's energy landscape thanks to his commitment to climate action and social justice.
But positive action when it comes to energy and climate action does not stop with the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is working alongside Ed to secure the future of oil refinery jobs in Scotland and address energy security concerns.
