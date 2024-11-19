Behind Schneider Electric and UoN's Energy Efficiency Collab
In our digital age, AI is being integrated into several industries because of its incredible ability to improve energy efficiency. This is thanks to its ability in identifying inefficiencies, recommending tailored solutions, providing real-time monitoring and enabling immediate corrective actions.
By leveraging the analytic capabilities of AI, organisations can make greater progress in achieving their sustainability goals and minimising environmental damage.
French Multinational Corporation Schneider Electric is extending its partnership with the University of Nottingham to help enhance the operational and energy efficiency of the university’s buildings estate.
By embracing an AI-powered, digital approach, Schneider will ensure onsite electrical equipment will be monitored 24/7 by its exclusive Connected Services Hub (CSH).
The partnership will help to optimise resource management across the estate by providing regular reports and will also identify energy-saving opportunities.
Gavin Scott, Head of Sustainability at University of Nottingham, explains: “Our challenge is how to optimise our building systems to minimise energy consumption and improve operations given we have a very small team responsible for a large physical estate. Embracing digital technology is helping us work towards our goals.
“Leveraging AI for analysis is like having thousands of eyes scrutinising the estate, significantly boosting what my team and I can deliver.”
“Over the years, our relationship with Schneider Electric has evolved into a true partnership. The team at Schneider Electric know our campus inside out and access to its expertise and experience has been invaluable on our journey towards improved."
The history of Schneider Electric and the University of Nottingham's partnership
This partnership between Schneider Electric and the University of Nottingham is not the first time two organisations have come together to work to create a better tomorrow.
The University of Nottingham is one of Schneider Electric’s ‘Impact Makers’ — a leader who works for everyone and strives to showcase resiliency, efficiency and sustainability to create an energy future.
In addition to this, Schneider Electric also helped to improve operations elsewhere in the university by implementing its EcoStruxure Building solution in 2020.
This solution strived to improve overall building performance and management, while continuing to strive to minimise energy expenditure and consumption.
As a result of the partnership, the university experiences significant benefits including a 3% cut in energy costs, a reduction in maintenance and workplace safety costs by 25% and a 5% reduction in energy consumption.
University of Nottingham’s sustainability goals
This partnership with Schneider Electric plays a part in the University of Nottingham’s wider sustainability efforts.
The university's commitment to creating a better tomorrow materialises by implementing sustainable initiatives across four sectors:
- Energy and carbon
- Transport
- Waste and recycling
- Food and catering
Since 2020, the university has achieved incredible results, reducing its carbon emissions by nearly 40%.
In the same year, the university created an Environmental Sustainability Strategic Delivery Plan.
The plan outlines the university’s ambitious climate goals — to reach net zero emissions by 2040 and zero carbon by 2050.
How does Schneider work with the University of Nottingham?
Schneider Electric’s partnership with the University of Nottingham sees the energy management and automation company leverage its CSH
The service will produce resource efficiency and time management suggestions to the in-house estates team at the university by conducting regular reports that delve into energy conservation measures.
This digital service will continue to enhance energy conservation by analysing the estate’s operations in detail.
Kas Mohammad, Schneider Electric’s VP for Digital Energy for the UK & Ireland explains: “The University of Nottingham is a prime example of an institution striving to improve and create a more sustainable campus for students and staff.
“It is using state-of-the-art technology and expert services to boost productivity, efficiency and sustainability in its bid to hit its decarbonisation targets.”
By leveraging AI, Schneider can produce detailed, real-time insights into the estate and identify any weaknesses in its operations.
The service will accommodate critical work into the schedules of onsite engineers, ensuring that the remedial and preventative actions are resolved with ease and will also provide support and training to the estates team to enhance their skills by having a team of experienced engineers onsite continuously.
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand