Behind Schneider Electric and UoN's Energy Efficiency Collab

In our digital age, AI is being integrated into several industries because of its incredible ability to improve energy efficiency. This is thanks to its ability in identifying inefficiencies, recommending tailored solutions, providing real-time monitoring and enabling immediate corrective actions.

By leveraging the analytic capabilities of AI, organisations can make greater progress in achieving their sustainability goals and minimising environmental damage.

French Multinational Corporation Schneider Electric is extending its partnership with the University of Nottingham to help enhance the operational and energy efficiency of the university’s buildings estate.

By embracing an AI-powered, digital approach, Schneider will ensure onsite electrical equipment will be monitored 24/7 by its exclusive Connected Services Hub (CSH).

The partnership will help to optimise resource management across the estate by providing regular reports and will also identify energy-saving opportunities.