Smart Energy Lists

Top 10 applications of AI and Robotics in Energy Sector

Micah Horner, Product Marketing Manager at TimeXtender, outlines the top 10 new technology applications and their benefits to the energy sector

Top 10 Women in Energy

We take a look at ten women in the Energy industry

10 Breakthrough Ideas in Energy For The Next 10 Years

The Global Energy Association has presented its second annual report Ten breakthrough ideas in energy for the next 10 years 

Top 10 issues facing energy leaders

The 12th World Energy Issues Monitor report highlights key issues challenging governments and energy leaders...

Top 10 new energy projects

From maritime to automotive, renewable energy is a key focus as governments and companies embrace sustainable development...