Top 10: LNG Companies

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry has become a cornerstone of the global energy landscape, driven by rising demand for cleaner energy sources and the need for energy security.

According to National Grid, LNG produces 40% less CO₂ than coal and 30% less than oil. It is widely regarded as the cleanest form of fossil fuel.

As countries transition away from coal and seek to reduce carbon emissions, LNG offers a viable alternative, providing flexibility and efficiency in energy supply.

Leading companies in the LNG sector, such as TotalEnergies, Shell and Chevron, are at the forefront of this transformation — not only for expanding their production capacities and optimising their supply chains but also investing in innovative technologies to enhance sustainability.

Here, we showcase the key players in the LNG market.

10. Southern Company