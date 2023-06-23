Iberdrola decarbonises by harnessing the energy from heat

The leading energy company, Iberdrola is forging a new path for the energy sector to meet the sustainability requirements of the planet. A strategic partnership with Kyoto Group hopes to accelerate decarbonisation of the energy firm, which will benefit from thermal energy produced at off-peak times.



Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Iberdrola has been at the forefront of clean energy innovation for more than 20 years, and strives to exceed the target of 52,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025.



The collaboration will centre around the Heatcube, which is Kyoto’s cutting-edge thermal energy salvage solution, and the investment of €3m by Iberdrola comes from its PERSEO programme.



By joining forces with Kyoto, Iberdrola takes a major stride in its strategy to provide tailored decarbonisation solutions to industrial clients.



"The partnership with Kyoto and its Heatcube thermal storage solution is a further step for Iberdrola in its mission to decarbonise the economy through electrification,” says Fernando Mateo, Global Head of Industrial Decarbonisation at Iberdrola.



“Storage is one of the major challenges in the energy transition, hence this collaboration with the Norwegian group will be key to our strategy.”

