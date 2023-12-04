Video
Danfoss Drives, journey to net zero & energy efficiency

By Helen Sydney Adams
December 04, 2023
Danfoss Drives’ Chief Technology Officer Janne Kuivalainen explores the company's net zero goals, energy efficiency and decarbonising industries

Danfoss Drives is a member of Danfoss Group, a Danish family-owned company, with 42,000 employees, sales in more than 100 countries and factories in more than 20. Danfoss Group is a powerhouse in energy efficiency and electrification, with sustainability at the very centre of the company. 

“We are present all around the globe, but we are well-known to few,” explains Chief Technology Officer, Janne Kuivalainen. “Our ambition is to become our customer's preferred choice partner in decarbonisation and we want to create long-term value for our stakeholders, customers, employees, shareholders and partners as the global leader in energy efficiency.” 

Kuivalainen began working in the hydroelectric power plant business with ABB, where he learned that high reliability and availability are key drivers for success. 

“I learned about dynamic optimisation of energy production. It started to raise its head in the 1990s, specifically for those companies that owned a production factory and also had heavy consumers. They started to look at the dynamic optimisation of electricity production and consumption. This is a reality today with distributed energy production.”

Kuivalainen witnessed this in 2000, the very early days of the industrial internet, and internet of things. It was an exciting journey, with the growth of versatile and dedicated solutions. Kuivalainen was the Global Head of Research and Development when Danfoss Drives was acquired by ABB in 2014.

The biggest challenge in Kuivalainen’s role is ensuring an efficient working environment from the CEO’s office to the factory floor.

Read the full story HERE

Danfoss DrivesJanne Kuivalainen
