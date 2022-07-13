Mark Holtermann, Vice President of IT and Digitisation, NAES

Transforming our lives in ways we wouldn’t have thought possible decades ago, digital technologies are driving forward business and improving our daily lives. The energy sector is going through an unprecedented era of digital transformation as the industry looks for new ways to improve efficiency and safety - it is also crucial and the world tackles climate change as technology is crucial as we facilitate the push for renewable energy.

Keen to be part of this transition to the digitally empowered energy sector, NAES Corporation is dedicated to optimising the performance of energy facilities across the power generation landscape.

With years of rapid growth under its belt, NAES has been looking to technology to further catalyse this growth and improve its operations, despite stumbling across challenges associated with technology and its ability to run at the pace of business growth.

As the company looks for new avenues for growth, it understands the power of data when it comes to obtaining customers and extending contracts with existing ones. NAES is also in the process of implementing their own ERP, and are doing this incrementally to ensure its reliability and effectiveness.