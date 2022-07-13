Video
Technology & AI

Mark Holtermann, Vice President of IT and Digitisation, NAES

By Catherine Gray
July 13, 2022
undefined mins
NAES’ VP of IT and Digitisation, Mark Holtermann outlines how the company is responding to the changing technological landscape of the energy sector

Transforming our lives in ways we wouldn’t have thought possible decades ago, digital technologies are driving forward business and improving our daily lives. The energy sector is going through an unprecedented era of digital transformation as the industry looks for new ways to improve efficiency and safety - it is also crucial and the world tackles climate change as technology is crucial as we facilitate the push for renewable energy.

Keen to be part of this transition to the digitally empowered energy sector, NAES Corporation is dedicated to optimising the performance of energy facilities across the power generation landscape.

With years of rapid growth under its belt, NAES has been looking to technology to further catalyse this growth and improve its operations, despite stumbling across challenges associated with technology and its ability to run at the pace of business growth.

As the company looks for new avenues for growth, it understands the power of data when it comes to obtaining customers and extending contracts with existing ones. NAES is also in the process of implementing their own ERP, and are doing this incrementally to ensure its reliability and effectiveness.

Our Partners
Entisys360
View profile
Mark HoltermannNAES Corporation
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Amp X delivers grid flexibility in renewable energy markets

Irene Di Martino outlines the story behind Amp X and its support for Amp renewable energy assets and provides flexibility to customers and consumers

#Amp Energy#Irene Di Martino
Sustainability

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability.

Smart Energy

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future