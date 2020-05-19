Video
Sustainability

The World Solar Challenge: solar-powered racing | CSO Magazine

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Held for over 30 years, the World Solar Challenge (WSC) has been bringing smart minds and fast vehicles together to race using solar power. A 3,000km course from Darwin to Adelaide brings competitors from over 30 countries together in the spirit of homegrown engineering, cutting-edge design and fast-paced competition.

 

Full story here.

 

For more information on all topics for sustainability, please take a look at the latest edition of Energy Digital magazine.

