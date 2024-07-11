Amazon Reaches 100% Renewable Energy Goal Seven Years Early

Amazon’s sixth annual Sustainability Report is a detailed document covering its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. It includes the company’s initiatives across various business units and subsidiaries such as AWS, Whole Foods Market and Twitch.

Environment

Amazon has achieved a 3% reduction in absolute carbon emissions and a 13% decrease in carbon intensity. Packaging improvements have been significant, with a 9% reduction in single-use plastic packaging weight per shipment and 12% of packages shipped without additional Amazon packaging. Additionally, Amazon delivered 680 million packages using more than 24,000 electric vehicles globally and transported 10% of its ocean cargo using low-emission biofuels in 2023.

Value chain

Amazon’s commitment to a sustainable value chain includes conducting 3,000 social and environmental performance assessments of suppliers for Amazon-branded products. The company has also sourced all cotton for its private label apparel from recycled materials or certified sustainable sources. Moreover, there was a 42% increase in items sold under the Climate Pledge Friendly programme compared to 2022, with Amazon spending US$4.3bn with more than 500 certified diverse suppliers.

People

Amazon's focus on employee wellbeing and development is evident in its investment in upskilling programmes. Since 2019, more than 358,000 US employees have participated in these initiatives. The company has also invested US$1.3bn in pay increases for customer fulfilment and transportation employees in the US, raising the average pay for these roles to more thanUS$20.50 per hour.

Amazon’s early achievement in renewable energy and its ongoing sustainability efforts showcase its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. As Amazon continues to evolve and innovate, it remains committed to making a positive impact on the planet and its people.

