Amazon Reaches 100% Renewable Energy Goal Seven Years Early
Amazon’s latest Sustainability Report highlights its success in matching 100% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy — seven years ahead of its 2030 target. This achievement underscores Amazon's commitment to environmental responsibility.
Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst remarked: “Reaching our renewable energy goal is an incredible achievement and we’re proud of the work we’ve done to get here, seven years early.
“We also know that this is just a moment in time and our work to decarbonise our operations will not always be the same each year — we’ll continue to make progress while also constantly evolving on our path to 2040.”
Amazon’s ambitious renewable energy portfolio spans 27 countries, featuring projects that support policy development for wind and solar energy. In the UK alone, Amazon operates 26 onsite solar projects and five wind farms. Globally, its renewable energy initiatives are expected to prevent 27.8 million tons of carbon emissions annually once fully operational.
Journey to net zero carbon
For the fourth consecutive year, Amazon has been acknowledged as the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally. This recognition is a testament to its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability.
Since 2019, Amazon has embarked on various projects to support renewable energy across the globe. These include substantial investments in solar and wind projects, as well as exploring other carbon-free energy sources like nuclear and battery storage.
Kara emphasised: “Our teams will remain ambitious and continue to do what is right for our business, our customers and the planet. That’s why we’ll continue investing in solar and wind projects, while also supporting other forms of carbon-free energy, like nuclear, battery storage and emerging technologies that can help power our operations for decades to come.”
Amazon’s comprehensive sustainability efforts
Amazon’s sixth annual Sustainability Report is a detailed document covering its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. It includes the company’s initiatives across various business units and subsidiaries such as AWS, Whole Foods Market and Twitch.
Environment
Amazon has achieved a 3% reduction in absolute carbon emissions and a 13% decrease in carbon intensity. Packaging improvements have been significant, with a 9% reduction in single-use plastic packaging weight per shipment and 12% of packages shipped without additional Amazon packaging. Additionally, Amazon delivered 680 million packages using more than 24,000 electric vehicles globally and transported 10% of its ocean cargo using low-emission biofuels in 2023.
Value chain
Amazon’s commitment to a sustainable value chain includes conducting 3,000 social and environmental performance assessments of suppliers for Amazon-branded products. The company has also sourced all cotton for its private label apparel from recycled materials or certified sustainable sources. Moreover, there was a 42% increase in items sold under the Climate Pledge Friendly programme compared to 2022, with Amazon spending US$4.3bn with more than 500 certified diverse suppliers.
People
Amazon's focus on employee wellbeing and development is evident in its investment in upskilling programmes. Since 2019, more than 358,000 US employees have participated in these initiatives. The company has also invested US$1.3bn in pay increases for customer fulfilment and transportation employees in the US, raising the average pay for these roles to more thanUS$20.50 per hour.
Amazon’s early achievement in renewable energy and its ongoing sustainability efforts showcase its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. As Amazon continues to evolve and innovate, it remains committed to making a positive impact on the planet and its people.
