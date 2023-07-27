Amazon’s Sustainability Report outlines the future of energy

Amazon’s 2022 Sustainability Report presents the company’s goals and progress in a range of ESG areas.

Among the achievements is a 0.4% decrease in absolute carbon emissions working towards its net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 goal, and the progress of its The Climate Pledge programme.

Working towards net zero by 2040 as part of The Climate Pledge

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge invites companies and groups to make their own ambitious climate commitments, with more than 390 companies across 36 countries having signed the pledge by the end of 2022.

“We are creating a community that inspires each other to do more, and to out-innovate even ourselves as we know we can’t do this alone,” says Kara Hurst, Vice President, Head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon.

“We are determined to keep bringing on new partners to help combat climate change.”