Amazon to use Half of Offshore Wind Farm’s Renewable Energy

“We are on track to meet our ambitious goal of powering our global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

In 2022, 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was attributable to renewable energy sources, which shows Amazon’s commitment to decarbonising its operations.

Across Europe alone in 2023, Amazon announced 39 new renewable energy projects, which, in turn, added more than 1GW of clean energy capacity to grids across the continent. Amazon, one of Big Five tech giants, has also seen itself become Europe’s and the UK’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy thanks to its investment in solar and wind projects.

“Amazon’s investments in solar and wind projects are helping power our operations, while also providing new sources of clean energy to the grid, spurring economic growth, and supporting jobs in the communities where our customers live and work,” added Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS. “More than 90% of our operations were powered by renewables last year, but we’re not done. We’re focused on continuing to find innovative ways to bring new projects online, address grid constraints, and work with policymakers to mitigate the impacts of climate change, all of which is helping Amazon move closer to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

