Chevron: Industry Titan Adapts to Meet Future Energy Demands

To stay relevant and secure its own future, as well as meet the needs of its customers, Chevron has made a plethora of investments in renewable energy, low-carbon technologies and digital transformation. This, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, is key to its success in the evolving energy landscape.

Chevron: Leveraging 145 years of energy experience

By balancing traditional energy production with innovative and sustainable practices, Chevron is positioning itself to thrive in a future where green energy plays an increasingly important role.

Its strategy is clear: to leverage its strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. This comes in the form of leading in lower carbon intensity oil, products and natural gas, by advancing new solutions to reduce carbon emissions of major industries.

“The future of energy is lower carbon and Chevron intends to lead in that future,” Chevron Chairman of the Board and CEO Mike Wirth said.