Top 10: Oil and Gas Companies

To ensure future-proof energy systems are in place, Shell is investing US$10bn to US$15bn in low-carbon energy solutions between 2023 and the end of 2025, as well as investing in oil and gas production with lower emissions.

4. PetroChina

Market cap: US$259.2bn

PetroChina is a Chinese oil and gas company and is the listed arm of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation. As Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, PetroChina celebrates 25 years since its founding in 2024. In the quarter of a century since, it has grown to become one of the world’s largest energy firms by engaging in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas.

PetroChina operates across the entire oil and gas value chain — from upstream exploration and production to downstream refining and marketing — and is also investing in renewable energy and sustainable practices to reduce its environmental footprint.

3. Chevron

Market cap: US$286.2bn

An American multinational energy corporation predominantly specialising in oil and gas, Chevron is active in more than 180 countries. Its operations are vertically integrated, involving the likes of hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, marketing and transport, chemicals manufacturing and sales and power generation.

Chevron is one of the largest companies in the world and the second largest US-based oil company by revenue, only behind fellow Standard Oil descendant ExxonMobil. It’s leveraging its strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy and aims to lower carbon intensity oil, products and natural gas and advance new solutions to reduce carbon emissions of major industries.

2. ExxonMobil

Market cap: US$515.7bn

ExxonMobil manages an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. It is also the largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products, with its chemical company being one of the largest globally.

When it comes to the energy transition and the part Exxon plays in it, its Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said: “Many people are looking at going into new and different businesses in response to the challenges of climate change and the transition. Our view was that we bring a unique set of skills and capabilities to the world that we’ve developed over the last 140 years.

“Our job in that space is to leverage our capabilities, continue to evolve that technology, drive down those costs and then build up those businesses at scale.”

1. Saudi Aramco

Market cap: US$1.8tn

Also the third largest energy company generally worldwide according to Forbes’ 2024 Global 2000 list, Saudi Aramco is a state-owned oil and gas company based in Saudi Arabia. It is the biggest oil and gas company in the world and is involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas. It has operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America.

The company, which is a key player in the global energy market, was established in 1933 and, in the more than 30 years since, has overseen the kingdom's vast oil reserves and engages in exploration, production, refining, and distribution. As well as this, Saudi Aramco is globally renowned for its efficiency and technological advancements and it significantly influences global oil prices while playing a vital role in the Saudi economy.