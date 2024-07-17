EY Renewable Energy Attractiveness Index: Ireland Fifth

"Over recent years there has been a clear step change in the policy settings that enable investment in clean energy at scale.

"We are now increasingly seeing the return on this, with a year-on-year tripling of renewable energy added to the grid in 2023."

BESS key to renewable roll-out

As the renewable energy and electrification sectors grow, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are playing an increasingly key role in the market- smoothing supply and demand peaks and deferring the cost of grid expansion.

EY's Renewable Energy Index focuses on the role of BESS, forecasting a four times increase in global BESS deployment from 2023 to 2030, reaching 572GW/1,848GWh.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications published the Electricity Storage Policy Framework as part of the country's Climate Action Plan. In it, it detailed that it has more than 1GW of electricity storage connected to the grid. This amounts to enough to power the equivalent of approximately 450,000 homes for an hour.

This figure includes a little more than 730MW of battery storage with a strong pipeline for further projects necessary to facilitate the greater integration of cheaper renewable wind and solar power.

"Scaling up battery energy storage systems can help solve multiple problems holding up clean energy progress, including stabilising and strengthening network infrastructure and enabling more distributed energy resources to connect to the grid," continues Sean.

"In Ireland, battery energy storage systems are currently providing much needed grid system services and will be an increasingly important part of our grid as we look to 2030 and beyond.

"In this context, the recent introduction of the Electricity Storage Policy Framework is very welcome. This policy clarifies the key role of electricity storage in Ireland’s transition to an electricity-led system, supports Irelands 2030 climate targets, and is a stepping stone on Ireland’s path to net zero carbon emissions.

"With Ireland’s current peak demand just under 6GW, it’s promising that 1GW of BESS is already operating in our electricity system and some 4.45GW of battery storage capacity is projected to be installed by 2030."