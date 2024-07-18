Kinewell: CTO on Revolutionising Offshore Wind & Net Zero

The company positions itself at the heart of the evolving landscape of renewable energy, acting as a beacon of technological innovation and environmental stewardship.

Along with her team, Henna — an engineer recognised as a Northern Power Women Future Leader in 2023 thanks to her significant strides in offshore wind technology — leverages Kinewell’s state-of-the-art infrastructure optimisation solutions to help developers and consultants worldwide reduce costs and improve design choices for offshore wind projects.

State-of-the-art infrastructure and optimisation solutions improving offshore wind projects

As CTO, Henna is responsible for the development of all Kinewell Energy software products, including KLOC for optimising inter-array cable layouts, KDOTS for export system design and KWOTA for wind turbine placement. She leads the technical team to deliver the company’s technology development roadmap, providing clients with world-leading software tools that accelerate the deployment of offshore wind in a cost-effective way.

KDOTS is a cornerstone of Kinewell’s innovation thanks to its ability to revolutionise offshore transmission planning.