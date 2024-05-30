Octopus: Technology and Trust Transforming the Energy Sector

“There were something like 35 deregulated energy retail markets in the world and the sort of challenges that we'd seen in the UK were also relevant in those countries,” Stuart said.

“An opportunity came up to acquire a business in Germany and we learnt a huge amount — that started to create the blueprint for going to other places.”

In its expansion, Octopus took inspiration from some of the world's largest and greatest tech companies, like Google and Uber, who have created consistent service around the world. Their applications, like Octopus’ built thereafter, are recognisable wherever you go, regardless of different regulations from place to place.

“In fact, we often marvel at Uber because not only do they have different regulations in different countries, but they have to deal with regulations in cities as well,” Stuart concluded. “It’s a hard problem. Our platform Kraken sets out to have that level of consistency in the different places we operate.

“I think what's important, in retrospect, is moving quickly into other countries. If you're able to solve a problem consistently, it’s about not prevaricating or overthinking it, getting on the ground and learning fast. That is really important.”

