Q&A with ABB Cybersecurity Leader Ragnar Schierholz

It’s also beneficial to provide employees with regular updates about the latest cybersecurity trends and threats.



Encouraging a culture where cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility can be achieved through clear communication and visible support from management, reinforcing the importance of vigilance and compliance with security protocols. The more devices you have — likely several per employee these days — the greater surface area you create for a system intrusion.

Q. Given the dynamic nature of cyber threats, how are cybersecurity professionals leveraging AI and advanced analytics to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks in real-time within the energy industry?

Cybersecurity professionals are increasingly leveraging AI and advanced analytics to address sophisticated attacks in real-time by employing systems that can learn from data to detect anomalies and potential threats quickly.

In dynamic environments, AI can help to focus on the most relevant changes. For example, AI-driven behavioural analytics tools analyse patterns of network traffic to identify deviations that may indicate a breach. Machine learning algorithms can also predict and neutralise zero-day exploits by analysing previous incidents.

AI-enhanced intrusion detection systems (IDS) automatically adapt to new threats as they emerge, improving their detection capabilities continuously. These AI-driven solutions enable quicker response times and more effective mitigation strategies, significantly enhancing the security posture of critical energy infrastructure.

In more deterministic environments like industrial control systems, benefits of AI may not be as obvious. But AI solutions can still help to reduce the cognitive burden on the human decision makers such as an SOC analyst by analysing a much larger context in much shorter time than a human could – thus improving the human’s decision in this example how to assess and respond to an alarm.

