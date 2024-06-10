Q&A with Expleo’s Global Head of Energy and Utilities

It's an easy one to overlook, but the first step in bolstering defences is to ensure baseline hygiene features are in place at all levels. This means minimum core security measures including multi-factor authentication (MFA), making strong passwords compulsory for all accounts as well as putting perimeter firewalls in place and running regular software scans to identify and patch any vulnerabilities.

In addition to these baseline measures, it can help to segment networks to limit the impact of any breaches, encrypting all sensitive data and implementing intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS).

Once the basics are in place, attention turns to tackling the main point of failure in any cybersecurity defence strategy, regardless of sector — that of human error. An organisation is only as strong as its weakest link, so it pays to strengthen defences with rigorous and regular training programmes for all employees.

Then we’ve got the emerging and growing threat of social engineering combined with AI, which allows cybercriminals to launch ever more complex and convincing attacks. Over the coming years, we’re likely to see pretexting and multichannel tactics resulting in even more realistic and dangerous cyberattacks, so giving employees up-to-date, real-life scenarios to consider alongside regular testing can drive home the importance of maintaining cyber secure practices.

Many in energy and utilities can also benefit from putting regular network monitoring in place, underpinned by Zero Trust architecture, which replaces implied trust with validation at each stage of the digital interaction to eliminate lateral movement once a user or bad actor is inside a system. By minimising time spent in a system and validating the user’s presence at regular intervals, it is possible to significantly reduce the time it takes to identify a breach — reducing it, in some cases, from months to mere seconds.

Finally, regular pen tests offer specific, tangible takeaways to help strengthen cybersecurity defences and are part of the most robust cyber secure defence strategies.

Q. Are there any notable examples or case studies from other sectors that energy and utilities can learn from in terms of cybersecurity strategies and practices? How applicable are these lessons to the unique challenges faced by energy and utilities companies?

Compared to other industries, the sector faces some unique challenges. Many operate in highly complex businesses with decentralised physical and digital operations — and it is this decentralisation that can attract an increase in attacks.

With the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the roll-out of interconnected systems, like smart meters, there are now more potential entry points for cyberattackers than ever before. A sophisticated attack on IoT devices can result in theft of customer information, billing fraud and disruption of services. Additionally, any weakness in physical security can allow access to control systems, with the potential to lead to large-scale disruptions.