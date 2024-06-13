Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Spearheads Energy Transition

Looking ahead to COP29 later this year in Baku, Azerbaijan, ACWA Power’s Vice President and Managing Director Raad Al-Saady congratulated Azerbaijan at the Baku Energy Forum for hosting the UN’s annual event in 2024, reflecting the position of ACWA Power.

How ACWA champions sustainability in a landscape famed for fossil fuels

Despite much of Saudi Arabia’s wealth, prosperity and economic growth being primarily established thanks to its vast oil and gas reserves, the Kingdom is actively pursuing strategies to transition towards a more diversified and sustainable economy.

This is in recognition of the finite nature of fossil fuel resources and the global shift towards renewable energy.

A brief history of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas prosperity:

1938: The discovery of oil in Dammam transformed Saudi Arabia from a relatively poor desert kingdom into a wealthy nation

The discovery of oil in Dammam transformed Saudi Arabia from a relatively poor desert kingdom into a wealthy nation 1970s: The oil boom of the decade resulted in substantial increases in oil prices, boosting Saudi Arabia’s income

The oil boom of the decade resulted in substantial increases in oil prices, boosting Saudi Arabia’s income 1980s: Aramco’s nationalisation consolidated state control over oil resources, making it the world’s most valuable company and a critical pillar of the national economy

Aramco’s nationalisation consolidated state control over oil resources, making it the world’s most valuable company and a critical pillar of the national economy 1990s: Saudi Arabia's oil and gas sector is characterised by its crucial role in stabilising the global oil market following the Gulf War

Saudi Arabia's oil and gas sector is characterised by its crucial role in stabilising the global oil market following the Gulf War 2016: Saudi Arabia launches Vision 2030, a strategic plan to reduce the country’s dependence on oil by developing other sectors of the economy and improving sustainability

Vision 2030, a government programme, is working to propel an increased diversification of the Kingdom economically, socially and culturally in line with the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

ACWA supports these long-term energy objectives through endeavours such as contributing to sustainable tourism alongside Red Sea Global (RSG). This is to power the Red Sea Project, the world's largest tourism destination powered solely by renewable energy.

This sits alongside its extensive portfolio of renewable energy projects, commitment to sustainability, technological innovation, and contributions to local economic development.

By aligning its operations with the strategic objectives of Vision 2030, ACWA Power not only supports the Kingdom’s transition to a diversified and sustainable economy but also helps position Saudi Arabia as a leader in the global renewable energy sector.

