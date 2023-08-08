ACWA Power expands portfolio of wind energy in Central Asia

With 77+ assets and more than US$78.2bn in energy investments, ACWA Power’s portfolio is expansive and almost predominantly covered by renewable energy solutions.



As a result, 50.4 gigawatts of power capacity is provided by the company and the capability to treat 6.8 million cubic metres of water per day—supporting more than 4,000 personnel as it does.



The ethos and purpose of ACWA Power is explained very well by its Chairman, Mohammad Abunayyan, saying: “We are entrusted with the responsibility to provide essential services that sustain life. Water fuels life and power fuels economic growth and development.



“It’s crucial for essential services like water and power to be delivered competitively and at a reliable and sustainable supply, irrespective of short-term market forces. That’s why there will always be a need for water and power to fuel life, and ACWA Power will supply this need.”



Developing the ‘power’ aspect of this statement, ACWA Power is investing in a number of renewable energy projects and is praised as a first-mover in the green hydrogen space. One of its most recent pursuits sees the installation of the largest wind turbine in Central Asia—and one of many to be installed at the Bash wind farm in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.



“The successful installation of the first turbine on the Bash wind farm is just one of the many milestones that we are excited to mark on this project,” says Kashif Rana, Chief Portfolio Management Officer of ACWA Power.



“Most importantly, the steady progress takes us closer to supporting and contributing to Uzbekistan’s long-term ambitions to increase the share of renewables in their energy mix.”



Once completed in the first quarter of 2025, the Bash wind farm will generate 500 megawatts of energy across a system of 79 wind turbine generators (WTG) and will exceed 1,650 GWh of annual electricity production. These efforts are expected to reduce carbon emissions by 750 tonnes each year.



******

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

Please also check out our upcoming event - Sustainability LIVE in London on September 6-7 2023.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.​​​​​​​

