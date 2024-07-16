Saudi Aramco and Chemanol's 20-Year Methanol Supply Deal

The Amiral project aims to revolutionise petrochemical refining, featuring units for extracting aromatics and butadiene and producing high-value derivatives.

The complex boasts a versatile steam cracker capable of processing various low-cost feedstocks and producing 1.65m tonnes of ethylene annually. Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies finalised their investment in Amiral in 2022, aligning with their strategic vision to sustainably advance petrochemical development across growth markets.

Strengthening a long-standing partnership

Saudi Aramco, headquartered in Dhahran, stands as the world's second-largest company by revenue, surpassing the combined profits of Apple, Exxon and Microsoft in 2022.

As the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant of Saudi Arabia, Aramco continues to fortify its partnership with TotalEnergies through this ambitious project.

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, emphasised the significance of this collaboration: “Our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies has been further strengthened by this important project, which represents an opportunity for us to showcase the potential for cutting-edge liquids to chemicals technologies that support the circular economy.