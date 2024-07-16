Saudi Aramco and Chemanol's 20-Year Methanol Supply Deal
Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), a collaboration between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies, has secured a significant 20-year agreement with Chemanol, a prominent Saudi methanol chemicals company.
Under this deal, Chemanol will supply 100,000 metric tonnes of methanol annually for SATORP's Amiral project, a state-of-the-art petrochemical complex situated in Jubail on Saudi Arabia’s east coast.
The Amiral project aims to revolutionise petrochemical refining, featuring units for extracting aromatics and butadiene and producing high-value derivatives.
The complex boasts a versatile steam cracker capable of processing various low-cost feedstocks and producing 1.65m tonnes of ethylene annually. Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies finalised their investment in Amiral in 2022, aligning with their strategic vision to sustainably advance petrochemical development across growth markets.
Strengthening a long-standing partnership
Saudi Aramco, headquartered in Dhahran, stands as the world's second-largest company by revenue, surpassing the combined profits of Apple, Exxon and Microsoft in 2022.
As the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant of Saudi Arabia, Aramco continues to fortify its partnership with TotalEnergies through this ambitious project.
Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, emphasised the significance of this collaboration: “Our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies has been further strengthened by this important project, which represents an opportunity for us to showcase the potential for cutting-edge liquids to chemicals technologies that support the circular economy.
“With this collaboration, we aim to expand the value chain by producing advanced chemicals more efficiently than ever before, accelerating industrial progress in the Kingdom.”TotalEnergies, established in 1924, is a key player in the energy sector, producing and marketing natural gas, green gases, renewables, oil and biofuels. This agreement with Chemanol enhances the ongoing partnership between the companies, setting the stage for supply to commence in 2027.
A new chapter in sustainable petrochemical development
Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are delighted to write a new page of our joint history by launching this expansion project, building on the successful development of SATORP, our biggest and most efficient refining and petrochemicals platform in the world.
“It also deepens the exemplary relationship between our two companies over many decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This world-class complex also fits with our strategy to expand sustainably in petrochemicals by maximising the synergies within our major platforms.”
The Amiral project, backed by this 20-year methanol supply deal with Chemanol, positions Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies at the forefront of innovative and sustainable petrochemical development, reinforcing their commitment to advancing industrial progress and supporting the circular economy.
