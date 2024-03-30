TotalEnergies Champions Sustainability Across its Operations

TotalEnergies works with more than 100,000 suppliers around the world, with a total spend of US$30bn in 2023. As part of its ongoing partnerships, the company ensures it plays a major role in encouraging its suppliers to improve their sustainability.

TotalEnergies: accelerating sustainability

One of the highlights outlined in the multinational energy and petroleum company’s recently released Sustainability & Climate 2024 Progress Report is how TotalEnergies has made significant cuts in Scope 1 and 2 oil and gas facility and methane emissions.

The detailed document shows Scope 1 and 2 emissions from operated oil and gas facilities have fallen by 34% since 2015, with a 47% reduction in methane emissions on operated facilities in 2023 against 2020 also outlined.

“Anchored on two pillars – hydrocarbons, especially LNG on the one hand, and integrated power, the energy at the heart of the energy transition, on the other hand – the company is building a strong position to support the energy transition of its customers,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies.

“In 2023, we have reduced our emissions by 24% across all our operated sites compared with 2015, with a 34% reduction for our operated oil and gas production, refining and liquefaction sites. These results support our objectives for 2030.”

Among TotalEnergies’ future goals is a net reduction of 40% for emissions.

He continued: “Methane emissions from our operated sites, already among the lowest in the sector, have fallen by more than 47% compared with 2020.

“We are on track to reach our -50% target a year ahead of our 2025 target, aiming for zero methane emissions by 2030,” which is a -80% target.

Supporting TotalEnergies suppliers with sustainability

And it's not just within its own operations that TotalEnergies is working to be more sustainable. By engaging with its healthy pool of suppliers in all corners of the globe, TotalEnergies reinforces its own sustainability ethos by helping its supply chain be greener.

With a clear emphasis on supplier diversity and sustainability, TotalEnergies engages with a diverse range of suppliers which goes hand-in-hand with the company’s promotion of ESG — environmental, social, and governance — to limit negative impact or enhance positive impact.

As a result, for example, the working conditions of 60,000 people have been improved.

Propelling the energy transition

According to TotalEnergies reports, the company invested more than US$5bn in 2023 in low-carbon energies.

The company stated: “Contributing to building a profitable and differentiated integrated power business, which will both become a cash engine for the company and reduce the emissions resulting from the use of energy products sold to its clients: the lifecycle carbon intensity of energy products sold by TotalEnergies to its customers for final use was 13% lower in 2023 compared to 2015, and is on track to meet the objective of -25% by 2030.

“Thanks to these achievements, TotalEnergies confirms its ambition to become a major player in the energy transition, committed to carbon neutrality in 2050, together with society.”

