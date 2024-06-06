Veolia, Waga & ENGIE Refine Renewable Natural Gas in France

RNG is a sustainable energy source produced from organic waste materials. It has been refined to meet the same quality standards as fossil natural gas, making it suitable for use in existing natural gas infrastructure and applications. The various organic materials it can be derived from include the likes of landfill waste, agricultural waste, wastewater treatment plants and food waste.

RGN is carbon neutral, meaning that using it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions because it recycles carbon already present, unlike fossil fuels. It also serves as a productive use for organic waste that would otherwise contribute to methane emissions if left to decompose in landfills.

The sustainable energy source can then be used for applications such as heating and cooking, electricity generation and transportation in the form of vehicle fuel.

Revolutionising the RNG landscape in France

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia said: “Veolia is a key player in the production of bioenergy, already producing 1.6TWh of biogas from waste anaerobic digestion in France alone.