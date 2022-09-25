Article
Renewable Energy

Energy news roundup: from net-zero to renewable energy

September 25, 2022
undefined mins
This week at Energy Digital, we heard more about the progress of renewable energy across the world & net-zero ambitions

Crowley awards EPS contract for LNG-fuelled containerships

Crowley, the US shipping and logistics company, has announced that it has awarded the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) a contract for the charter of four newbuild containerships powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) for its US-Central America trade.

Crowley said that using the latest generation 1,400-TEU quartet is a reflection of both organisation’s commitment to the industry’s clean energy transition. By using LNG, the vessels will have significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, such as sulphur oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, while eliminating particulate matter compared to conventional diesel fuel.
 

SEG Solar to build PV module manufacturing plant in Texas

SEG Solar has announced that it plans to establish a PV module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, with an anticipated annual capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW).

The company said that construction of the facility will commence at the end of 2022, and that it expects it to be fully operational by mid-2023. The plant will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines capable of producing high efficiency N-type Topcon solar modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells.

 

Netix Global’s Sustainability Finance Model for net-zero

Netix Global BV, a Netherlands-based smart cities solutions provider and a subsidiary of the SB Group International, has announced a first-of-its-kind Sustainability Finance Model in the Middle East and rest of the world. 

Developed in partnership with one of the largest energy and automation funds from Europe, the unique funding model has intriguing implications for Middle Eastern nations' net-zero pursuits, as well as for tackling Europe’s energy crisis. It aims to be replicated globally; a statement added.

 

ENEC announces start up of Unit 3 at Barakah Nuclear Plant

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has announced that its operating and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) has successfully started up Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Plant, which is in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

In a statement, ENEC said that the start-up of Unit 3 shows the significant progress being made in bringing the four units of the Barakah Plant, the first multi-unit operational nuclear plant in the Arab World, online.

EnergyRenewable energynuclear powernet-zero
Share
Share

Featured Articles

UK Government awards £54mn in heat network funding

Funding will support the development of schemes in London, Bedfordshire and Woking that use low-carbon heat sources

Shell posts $11.5bn second quarter profit

Shell's earnings fuelled by ongoing price rises and geopolitical instability as the energy major places greater focus on natural gas investments

bp opens first electric truck fast-charging facilities

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz has two 300kw chargers intended for electric trucks

Shell commits to developing Jackdaw gas field in North Sea

Oil & Gas

Prospex Energy raises £1.87m for Selva gas field development

Oil & Gas

Shanghai Electric Group launches low carbon business

Utilities