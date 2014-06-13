Article
Canadian Solar Inc.
June 13, 2014
With manufacturing based in China, Canadian Solar ranks as the sixth largest producer in the world by PVinsights and seventh by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The company produced 803 MW of PV panels in 2010 and is working on a plant in Canada with a capacity of 200 MW per year. Despite recent share drops, the company is ramping up production in reaction to a spike in European demand.