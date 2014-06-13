Article
June 13, 2014
Employing over 10,000 professionals across over 165 acres of factories in China, Jinko Solar reached a capacity of 600 MW in ingot, wafer, cell and module production. In its short history, the company has become one of the largest manufacturing bases for solar products, and has established a global R&D center with universities from all over to engage in continuous innovation in the sector.

