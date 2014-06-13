Article
Top 10 energy_digital

Suntech Power

By Admin
June 13, 2014
undefined mins
Chinese super giant Suntech Power is the world&#39;s largest producer of solar panels, pulling in around 1,800 MW of production capacity annually. Th...

Chinese super giant Suntech Power is the world's largest producer of solar panels, pulling in around 1,800 MW of production capacity annually. The company has delivered over 13,000,000 solar panels to thousands of companies in over 80 countries. According to the company, China may add 4 GW or more of panels, which will help curb the 2012 glut of materials on market.

Share
Share

Featured Lists

Top 10 actions to cut oil use

The IEA’s 10-point plan to cut oil use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand which will have an immediate impact

Top 10 ways EU can reduce reliance on Russian natural gas

IEA publishes 10-point plan outlining how the EU can reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas

Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-ups

New IEA report outlines the ways governments can support clean energy start-ups and meet climate goals

Top 10 Actions for Carbon Dioxide Removal

Sustainability

Top 10 energy issues from the Ukraine crisis

Oil & Gas

Top 10 Sustainable Innovations In The Energy Industry

Sustainability