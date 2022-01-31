Top 10 Global Energy Opportunities

Sustainability, digital transformation and the energy transition have accelerated significantly in the past 18 months. The global Energy and Environment (E&E) industry is going through an unprecedented transformation and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities.



The advent of greener, smarter and more connected products and services will transform our cities, communities, workplaces, and homes into a digital and sustainable domain. This will enhance efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, productivity, flexibility, safety, and company profitability.



To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2022 – What's Next? Here is the Top 10 list.